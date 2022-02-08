Adani Wilmar recovers after weak listing to close 15% higher

Likhita Chepa, senior research analyst at CapitalVia Global Research said that long-term investors and investors looking to buy the stock on the listing day can consider holding or buying this stock, given its wide distribution, healthy financials, strong brand recall, increasing reach and household consumption. Adani Wilmar, a joint venture between Adani Enterprises Ltd and Wilmar International Ltd, is the owner of the Fortune brand of edible oils. It has the largest range of edible oils comprising soya bean, sunflower, mustard, and rice bran. Its Fortune brand of oil has around 20% market share in India.