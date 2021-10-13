Adani Wilmar’s IPO is likely to get Sebi approval this week

While Sebi did not specify the reason for initially putting the approval process of Adani Wilmar on hold, the people cited above said it was linked to investigations in other Adani group firms. In July, the Union minister of state for finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, told Parliament that the securities regulator and customs authorities are probing some Adani group firms for non-compliance with rules. Besides Sebi, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence is also “investigating certain entities" belonging to Adani group for compliance with another set of local laws, Chaudhary said in response to a lawmaker’s question. However, Chaudhary didn’t elaborate on the investigations or name the Adani group firms being probed. Mint reported on 6 August that Sebi was also examining Adani Power Ltd’s plan to delist its shares from stock exchanges.

