Adani Wilmar share hits upper circuit for 5th straight day. Rises 125% this year

Speaking on the short term positive sentiments in regard to Adani Wilmar share price; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Due to Russian invasion of Ukraine, edible oil supply system has been hit badly and market is expecting Adani Wilmar Ltd to fill that gap as edible oil prices have gone very high in European countries these days. Now, there is Sri Lanka crisis as well and Indian government has already started sending edibles to the island nation. In such condition, these developments outside Indian border is expected to give huge business opportunity to this Adani group company. Apart from this, palm oil and other commodity prices have been soaring and the company has good buffer stock to counter the rising raw material prices. It may help improve company's EBITDA in upcoming quarterly results."