Adani Wilmar share price at new life-time high. What's fueling multibagger IPO?

On why market is bullish on this multibagger IPO; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Adani Wilmar is getting short term benefit of Ruchi Soya FPO as it has brought fresh impetus in edible oil segment of the FMCG business. The company is getting margin benefit on its unsold palm oil inventory as well as palm oil has appreciated around 14 per cent in recent times. This rise in palm oil is expected to sustain that may lead to strong quarterly numbers from the company in upcoming result season."