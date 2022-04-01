Adani Wilmar share price climbs to all-time high, rises for 6th straight session

On what's fueling Adani Wilmar share price rally; Jay Thakkar, Head of Equity Research & VP at Marwadi Financial Services said, "Adani Wilmar share price is well in upward momentum for a couple of days due to the high increase in commodity prices worldwide especially palm oil price which definitely helps the businesses of AWL i.e. Adani Wilmar Ltd. The prices of these commodities are expected to remain at elevated levels for some more time hence this will provide the margin benefit to the unsold inventory. Due to the rise in prices the overall transaction cost increases which definitely is in favor of Adani Wilmar Limited."