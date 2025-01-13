Stock Market Today: Adani Wilmar share price crashed more than 9% in the morning trades on Monday. While the offer for sale is underway, the Oversubscription Option is also being exercised by one of the promoters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Wilmar share price opened at ₹271.05 on the BSE on Monday, almost 7% lower than the previous close of ₹291.60. The Adani Wilmar share price thereafter dipped further to lows of ₹267.45, marking a decline of more than 9%.

Adani Wilmar Offer for Sale that started on the 11 January 2025 is under way and retails investors can exercise their option today. While the bidding for the bas issue size continues and Retail investors exercise their option and participate in the OFS, Over subcription offfer by one of the promoters is also being exercises and 1,96,29,910 shares, representing 1.51 per cent of the total issued and paid-up share capital are also available in the OFS in addition to the base offer where 17,54,56,612 shares, representing 13.50 per cent of the total issued and paid-up share capital was alredy being offloaded by the promoters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Wilmar on Friday post market hours had informed stock exchanges about its intention to exercise the oversubscription option to the extent of 1,96,29,910 shares, representing 1.51 per cent of the total issued and paid-up share capital. This is in addition to 17,54,56,612 shares, representing 13.50 per cent of the total issued and paid-up share capital, forming part of the base offer size.

Accordingly, the aggregate number of Offer Shares will be up to 19,50,86,522 Equity Shares (representing 15.01% of the total issued and paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company) of which, up to 1,95,08,653 Equity Shares (representing 1.50% of the total issued and paidup Equity Share capital of the Company) would be available as part of the Offer on T+1 day

(more to come)

