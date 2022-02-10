Adani Wilmar share price crosses 350. Should you sell, hold or buy now?

Advising investors to avoid taking any fresh position in the counter; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Adani Wilmar share price is fairly priced and one should avoid taking fresh position at current levels as profit-booking may trigger in the stock any time. Adani Wilmar Limited is a FMCG company and its operating margin is around 5-6 per cent. So, such a huge jump in stock was not expected in the counter but when there is such profit available for the shareholders, it is better to book profit and wait for correction to make fresh entry in the counter."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}