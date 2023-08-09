Adani Wilmar share price falls 5% amid reports of Adani Enterprises stake sale plan2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 09:59 AM IST
Adani Wilmar share price falls 5 per cent as media reports suggested Adani Enterprises considers selling its stake in Wilmar International.
Adani Wilmar share price fell almost 5 per cent while those of Adani Enterprises rose almost a per cent in early deals on BSE on Thursday amid reports that Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises is exploring selling its stake in Wilmar International Ltd.
