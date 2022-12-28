Adani Wilmar share price hits 5% upper circuit for 3rd straight day

FMCG player, Adani Wilmar's shares are hitting back-to-back 5% upper circuit three days in a row. On Wednesday, this Adani Group stock extended its rally due to large trade on BSE and NSE. There has been a strong buying in Adani Wilmar since the start of this week as the stock halted an 8-day losing streak. Between December 26th to 28th, Adani Wilmar shares have risen by over 15% on exchanges, recovering losses of last week's sessions.

