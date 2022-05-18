Adani Wilmar share price hits upper circuit. ICICI Securities gives hold rating

Multibagger stock: Participating in pull-back rally on Dalal Street, Adani Wilmar share price hit upper circuit for second straight session on Wednesday. Adani Wilmar share price today opened upside and hit 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹636.55 levels. After retracing from life-time high of ₹878 apiece on NSE, these successive upper circuits are expected to provide relief to Adani Wilmar shareholders. Adani Wilmar shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2022 as it has delivered more than 135 per cent return in YTD time.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}