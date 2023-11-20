Adani Wilmar stock falls sharply but recovers in last hour of trade; closes 5.3% higher
Adani Wilmar shares experienced a roller-coaster ride in today's trading session. The stock opened the day at ₹295 per share, briefly dipping to the ₹290 level. By 2:30 PM, it had faced further correction, sliding to ₹285.80. However, it regained momentum in the last hour of trade and closed the session with a gain of 5.32% at ₹310.70 per share.
