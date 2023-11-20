Adani Wilmar stock falls sharply but recovers in last hour of trade; closes 5.3% higher

Adani Wilmar shares experienced a roller-coaster ride in today's trading session. The stock opened the day at ₹295 per share, briefly dipping to the ₹290 level. By 2:30 PM, it had faced further correction, sliding to ₹285.80. However, it regained momentum in the last hour of trade and closed the session with a gain of 5.32% at ₹310.70 per share.

From the day's low, the stock recovered ₹24.9 or 8.71%.

Adani Wilmar is an equal joint venture between business conglomerate Adani Group and Singapore-based Wilmar International, wherein both hold 43.97% stake each. The shares are currently trading at a 21-month low. Taking the stock's record high price of ₹841 apiece into account, it is currently down by 63%.

On November 01, the company reported a net loss of ₹130.73 crore for the second quarter of FY24 as compared to a net profit of ₹48.76 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. The company posted a net loss of ₹78.92 crore in the preceding June quarter.

The revenue from operations in Q2FY24 declined 13% to ₹12,267.15 crore from ₹14,150.03 crore, due to a steep correction in the prices of edible oils. It recorded a volume growth of 11% YoY in Q2. H1FY24 volume growth stood at 18% YoY.

On the operational front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) dropped by 43% to ₹144 crore from ₹254 crore, while the EBITDA margin contracted to 1.2% from 1.8% YoY.

Following the company's Q2FY24 performance, domestic brokerage firm ICICI Securities maintained its 'reduce' rating on the stock and lowered its target price to ₹295 apiece from ₹350 apiece.

The brokerage significantly lowered its earnings estimates for FY24E, citing a substantial impact on profitability, and by 16% for FY25E, modelling revenue, EBITDA, and PAT CAGR of 1%, 10%, and 24% over FY23–25E. The brokerage outlined some key risks, including higher volatility in raw material prices and the potential failure in scaling up the food business.

