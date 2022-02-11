Adani Wilmar shares surge for fourth straight day, up over 80% from issue price

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shares of Adani Wilmar continued to extend listing gains for the fourth consecutive session as the Adani Group stock was up about 9%, hitting a new high of ₹419 apiece on the BSE in Friday's early deals. Meanwhile, the counter is up about 80% from its IPO issue price of ₹230 per share. Its market capitalisation stood above ₹54,000 crore-mark.

"Investors can look to hold the stock with trailing stop loss of ₹354 and next targets of ₹440 - 450. Avoid fresh position as the stock is fairly priced and profit booking may trigger any time," suggested Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities.

"Investors can look to hold the stock with trailing stop loss of ₹354 and next targets of ₹440 - 450. Avoid fresh position as the stock is fairly priced and profit booking may trigger any time," suggested Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities.

Adani Wilmar had opened its three-day initial public offering (IPO) on January 27 and the issue closed on January 31. The issue was subscribed more than 17 times. The edible oil major had finalised the issue price of its ₹3,600 crore initial share sale at ₹230 per share. The funds will be used for setting up new plants, repaying debt and making strategic acquisitions.

The initial share sale of Ahmedabad-based Adani Wilmar, a joint venture between Adani Group and Wilmar Group of Singapore, comprised only fresh issue of equity shares.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

