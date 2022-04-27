Adani Wilmar shares give 250% return in 3-month. Should you buy, hold or sale?

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd. said the Ukraine war has shot commodity prices higher worldwide, Ukraine being the largest exporter of oilseeds like sunflower, and soybean seeds have pushed the edible oil prices. The Indonesian palm oil export ban and Malaysian export tax will further squeeze the oil supply. This whole problem has skyrocketed edible oil prices in India, benefiting Edible Oil companies like Adani Wilmar. The company will have windfall gains via. Unsold inventory revaluation. Further, this situation will improve the overall margins for the company.