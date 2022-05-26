Adani Wilmar shares hit lower circuit on third successive session. Details here

Speaking on the reason for Adani Wilmar share price tumble, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "To contain domestic inflation and rising edible oil prices, the Government of India (GoI) has announced exemption on customs duty and agri cess on yearly imports of crude soyabean and sunflower oil till March 2024. This means, edible oil prices are expected to go down in near term, which may lower the quarterly numbers of the company. So, Adani Wilmar shares are expected to remain in downtrend in near term. One should avoid taking any fresh position and those who have this stock in their portfolio should maintain strict stop loss on closing basis."