Adani Wilmar shares: KRChoksey sees 40% upside despite Hindenburg rout

On suggestion to positional investors looking for discounted shopping, KRChoksey said, "We like the company’s strategy of penetration led growth, focus on the international market, increasing distribution reach, timely capacity addition to supporting the growth, new product launches, and acquisition of the Kohinoor brand. We expect Adani Wilmar to benefit from the recent uptick in demand. Currently, the stock is trading at a PE multiple of 64.8x/41.9x/34.6x based on our FY23E / FY24E / FY25E EPS estimates, respectively. We assign a PE multiple of 50x to FY25 EPS of ₹11.4 an revised our target price of INR 569/share(Previous TP: 751) and change our recommendation from ACCUMULATE to BUY."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}