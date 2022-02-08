Adani Wilmar shares rise after discounted listing. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Highlighting the fundamentals that may fuel Adani Wilmar share price further; Akhil Rathi, Vice President —Advisory at Marwadi Shares and Finance Limited said, “Adani Wilmar Limited is well-positioned to gain the expected growth in this industry due to its outstanding product mix, established brand name, robust distribution network, varied client base, and proven financial performance. In addition, the firm intends to expand its customer base by launching new value-added products and strategic acquisitions, as outlined in its objects of the offer. The company has strong leadership in branded edible oil segment with a market share of around 18 per cent which is expected to increase going forward. Also, it is available at a reasonable valuation as compared to its peers. At the current market price, long-term investors can add the stock to the portfolio."

