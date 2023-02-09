Adani Wilmar shares surge. What should investors do post Q3 results?

“Adani Wilmar (AWL) posted a good set of numbers with EBITDA/PAT up 20%/16.4% YoY – well ahead of our estimates; revenue was up 7.4% YoY and in line with our estimates. Overall volumes grew by 16% YoY driven by Food and FMCG/industry essentials, thereby continuing to diversify its revenue base. Gross/EBITDA margins expanded by 140 bp/42 bp YoY and 160 bp/213 bp QoQ. Strong demand on the back of festivities and weddings, gradual recovery in rural markets and a bumper kharif crop acted as tailwinds in Q3FY23," said domestic brokerage and research firm Edelweiss.