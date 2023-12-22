Adani Wilmar shares surge over 5%; here's why
Shares of Adani Wilmar rallied 5.2% following reports that India will allow the import of edible oils at lower tax rates until March 2025.
Shares of Adani Wilmar, one of the largest edible oil and food processing capacities in India, rallied 5.2% to ₹369.70 apiece in today's trade. The positive momentum stemmed from reports that India will allow the import of edible oils at lower import tax rates until March 2025.
