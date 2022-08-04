Adani Wilmar shares: ICICI Securities raises target price post Q1 results2 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 12:13 PM IST
- ICICI Securities likes the potential in the HoReca segment given Adani Wilmar's key focus in that segment
Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL) had a decent quarter with volume growth of 6% from the year-ago quarter and 53% in edible oils and Food and FMCG segments, respectively. This is despite inflation-led consumer slowdown in most staples categories, highlighted domestic brokerage ICICI Securities.