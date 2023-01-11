Adani Wilmar up about 3% on strong Q3 volume growth; expert advises ‘hold’2 min read . 10:38 AM IST
- Adani Wilmar posted high-single-digit growth in edible oil volumes, while the growth was in low-single digit in value terms in Q3FY23
The Adani Wilmar share price was up about 3% in early trade on January 11 after posting healthy volume growth for the quarter ended December 31. The stock opened higher at ₹584 and continued to gain to hit day's high of ₹596 in early morning trade.
At 10.14 am, the stock had pared some morning gains to trade at ₹586.95, up about 2.6%.
Adani Wilmar saw strong volume growth across all segments in the quarter. As per the regulatory filing, Adani Wilmar posted high-single-digit growth in edible oil volumes, while the growth was in low-single digit in value terms in Q3FY23.
Meanwhile, the company's food and FMCG segment posted high-20s growth in volumes and mid-40 growth in value in percentage terms during Q3FY23. Adani said, the food business continues to grow at a very strong rate, driven by increasing penetration and amply supported by our wide-spread distribution network of edible oils across India.
“Adani Wilmar has reported record volume growth that is expected to improve margins of the company. This is the major reason for bulls favouring this stock in early morning deals. Those who have this stock in portfolio should hold the strong maintaining stop loss below ₹550 apiece levels whereas fresh buying is advised only above ₹650," said Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities.
Top Adani stocks made immense wealth for investors in 2022. The seven listed Adani Group companies added ₹7.4 trillion to investors' wealth in 2022, making them the fastest growing stocks of 2022.
The stock rallied over 179% in 2022 due to its strong brand name and market share compared to the majority of other recently listed companies.
The Russia-Ukraine war led to a global price rise in commodities, including oil. This helped Adani Wilmar. The company owns India's top edible oil brand, 'Fortune'. It has an 18% market share in the edible oil segment.
Adani Wilmar is the FMCG arm of the giant Adani Group. It made its debut on the bourses on 8 February 2022.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
