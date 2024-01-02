Adani-Hindenburg case: SC to pronounce verdict over pleas seeking probe on January 3
Adani-Hindenburg case: The top court is expected to pronounce judgment on petitions seeking examination of allegations of fraud made against Adani Group
The Supreme Court (SC) is expected to pronounce the judgment tomorrow, January 3, in a batch of petitions seeking examination of allegations of fraud made against Adani Group of companies in the Hindenburg Research report. The top court had reserved its judgment pertaining to the same case in November last year.
