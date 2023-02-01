Speaking on Adani group stocks, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "After the US-based short seller raising concern over debt positioning of the Adani group companies, sentiment on Dalal Street has changed in regard to Adani stocks and it would take time for change in this sentiment. However, budget 2023 holds key as the government is expected to focus on infrastructure leading to trickle down of the benefits to some allied sectors like cements, manufacturing and of course infrastructure companies. As Adani group of companies are mainly dealing in infrastructure sector, these announcements are expected to benefit Adani group companies as well. So, any big ticket announcement in budget is going to aid Adani group stocks in medium to long term."