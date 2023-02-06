Adani-Hindenburg row: Aswath Damodaran pin points this flaw in global eco system

Pointing towards emptiness of green bond premise in global economic settings, Aswath Damodaran said, "you review the Adani website and sales pitch, it is quite clear that the company learned to play the ESG game well, creating an entire ESG universe to underpin its companies, and exploiting the green bond market, presumably for its green energy business," adding, "In fact, if Adani happens to default on its debt, I hope that it starts with the green bond holders, since I cannot think of a group that deserves default more."