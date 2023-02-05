Adani-Hindenburg row: Stocks plummeted the most and cues to watch for next week

On February 4, the market regulator Sebi stated about the Adani scandal that it has seen anomalous price movement in the shares of a company. "During the past week, unusual price movement in the stocks of a business conglomerate has been observed," Sebi said. “As part of its mandate, Sebi seeks to maintain orderly and efficient functioning of the market and has put in place a set of well defined, publicly available surveillance measures to address excessive volatility in specific stocks," it further added.

