Adani Group stocks in focus ahead of Supreme Court verdict on Hindenburg today
Adani Group stocks are expected to be on investors' radar on Wednesday, January 3, ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict on petitions seeking an investigation into fraud allegations against Adani Group companies, as outlined in the Hindenburg Research report.
