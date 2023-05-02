Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Adani-owned NDTV trades flat after Q4FY23 net profit slumps 97%
Back

Shares of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) trades flat on Tuesday's session. The stock slumped nearly 5% and opened at the day's intraday low of 180.60. At 10:00 IST, the stock was 1%. 

On Monday, the company reported 97.5% decline in Q4FY23 net profit.

In comparison to a consolidated net profit of 24.16 crore in the comparable quarter last fiscal year, the media company's net profit for the quarter that ended March 2023 was 59 lakhs.

When compared to the same quarter a year prior, its consolidated revenue from operations decreased by 35.5% to 66.96 crore (from 103.8 crore).

AMG Media Networks Ltd (AMNL), through its indirect company RRPR Holding Private Limited, bought a 27.26% share in NDTV on December 30, 2022. This gave AMNL, through its subsidiaries, a controlling interest of 64.71% in NDTV.

According to Gautam Adani, the founder and chairman of the Adani Group, the Adani Group has the honour of supporting NDTV with top-tier personnel and infrastructure and transforming it into a successful multi-platform global news company.

The stock ended 3.99 % up at 189 at BSE on Friday.

 

 

 

 

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout