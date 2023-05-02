Shares of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) trades flat on Tuesday's session. The stock slumped nearly 5% and opened at the day's intraday low of ₹180.60. At 10:00 IST, the stock was 1%.

On Monday, the company reported 97.5% decline in Q4FY23 net profit.

In comparison to a consolidated net profit of ₹24.16 crore in the comparable quarter last fiscal year, the media company's net profit for the quarter that ended March 2023 was ₹59 lakhs.

When compared to the same quarter a year prior, its consolidated revenue from operations decreased by 35.5% to ₹66.96 crore (from ₹103.8 crore).

AMG Media Networks Ltd (AMNL), through its indirect company RRPR Holding Private Limited, bought a 27.26% share in NDTV on December 30, 2022. This gave AMNL, through its subsidiaries, a controlling interest of 64.71% in NDTV.

According to Gautam Adani, the founder and chairman of the Adani Group, the Adani Group has the honour of supporting NDTV with top-tier personnel and infrastructure and transforming it into a successful multi-platform global news company.

The stock ended 3.99 % up at ₹189 at BSE on Friday.