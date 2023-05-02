Hello User
Adani-owned NDTV trades flat after Q4FY23 net profit slumps 97%

Adani-owned NDTV trades flat after Q4FY23 net profit slumps 97%

1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Livemint
NDTV reported a `6.05 crore loss in the December quarter of the last fiscal. Photo: Satish Kaushik/Mint

Shares of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) fell 5% on Tuesday's early trading session after the company reported 97.5 per cent decline in Q4FY23 net profit.

Shares of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) trades flat on Tuesday's session. The stock slumped nearly 5% and opened at the day's intraday low of 180.60. At 10:00 IST, the stock was 1%. 

On Monday, the company reported 97.5% decline in Q4FY23 net profit.

In comparison to a consolidated net profit of 24.16 crore in the comparable quarter last fiscal year, the media company's net profit for the quarter that ended March 2023 was 59 lakhs.

When compared to the same quarter a year prior, its consolidated revenue from operations decreased by 35.5% to 66.96 crore (from 103.8 crore).

AMG Media Networks Ltd (AMNL), through its indirect company RRPR Holding Private Limited, bought a 27.26% share in NDTV on December 30, 2022. This gave AMNL, through its subsidiaries, a controlling interest of 64.71% in NDTV.

According to Gautam Adani, the founder and chairman of the Adani Group, the Adani Group has the honour of supporting NDTV with top-tier personnel and infrastructure and transforming it into a successful multi-platform global news company.

The stock ended 3.99 % up at 189 at BSE on Friday.

 

 

 

 

