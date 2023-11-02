Adani-promoted Ambuja Cements share price gains post Q2 results, brokerage views mixed
Q2 Result Review- Ambuja Cements Ltd Q2 net profit surged four folds to ₹643.84 crore from ₹138.9 crore in the year ago quarter. The operating Ebitda at ₹771.5 crore improved from ₹313 crore, on cost controls even though realizations were flat. Brokerage views however remain a mixed bag.
