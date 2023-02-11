Adidas slumps as Kanye split triggers new profit warning
Adidas shares plunged by 12.1% after the company warned that its shares could go down further due to its split from Kanye West
Adidas shares slumped as much as 12.6% on Friday after the sportswear maker warned it could plunge to a loss this year for the first time in three decades, in the latest downgrade triggered by its split from Kanye West.
