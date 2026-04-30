Adisoft Technologies share price rises 5% after strong listing on NSE. Do you own?

Adisoft Technologies share price surged as much as 5% to ₹215.25 apiece on NSE in Thursday's trading session. The stock made a strong debut in the Indian stock market on 30 April.

Adisoft Technologies share price made a bumper debut at 19% premium over the IPO price. The SME stock opened at ₹205 apiece today, as compared to the IPO price of ₹172.

The listing of Adisoft Technologies IPO exceeded the market expectations. The GMP of Adisoft Technologies IPO was trading at a - ₹21, indicating a discounted listing.

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Adisoft Technologies IPO details The ₹74 crore SME IPO, priced at ₹172 per share, witnessed robust investor demand, with overall subscription exceeding 77 times, largely supported by strong participation from institutional and high-net-worth investors.

The SME IPO was a book build issue of ₹74.10 crore and was entirely a fresh issue of 0.43 crore shares of ₹74.10 crore.

The IPO was open for bidding from April 23 to April 27. The allotment for Adisoft Technologies IPO was finalised on April 28.

Hem Securities is the book-running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. The Market Maker of the company is Hem Finlease.

The company intends to deploy the IPO proceeds primarily toward capital expenditure for a new manufacturing facility, along with debt reduction and working capital requirements. This reflects a clear strategy to expand operations, especially in a sector experiencing growing adoption as manufacturing continues to automate.

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Adisoft Technologies operates in the industrial automation segment, offering digital automation solutions including robotic work cells, material handling systems, and customised assembly lines, mainly serving automobile manufacturers and component suppliers. Its business model centres on integrating shop-floor machinery with IT systems to enhance efficiency and minimise manual processes.

Financially, the company has delivered a mixed performance. Profit after tax increased to ₹16.1 crore in FY25 from ₹11.8 crore in the previous year, but revenue remained uneven, highlighting the project-driven nature of its operations.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.