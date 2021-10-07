Aditya Birla AMC IPO: GMP rises as share allotment process begins

Aditya Birla AMC IPO GMP today is ₹35, which is ₹5 higher from its Wednesday's GMP of ₹30. According to market observers, this is good news for those who bid for the public issue as shares of ABSL were once trading at a discount of ₹2 on Tuesday. They said that due to tepid response by bidders, Aditya Birla AMC IPO GMP nosedived from ₹70 to minus ₹2 in just one week. However, as the share allotment process has begun, the public issue is once again gaining its lost ground in the grey market. They expected further gain in the grey market premium of Aditya Birla AMC IPO as financials of the company is quite strong.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}