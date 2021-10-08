Aditya Birla AMC IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes set on listing date

Market observers went on to add that Aditya Birla AMC IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹17, which is ₹18 lower from its Thursday's GMP of ₹35. They said that after surging on Wednesday and Thursday, Aditya Birla AMC IPO grey market price has once again come down. They said that after the share allotment announcement, this was expected as Aditya Birla AMC shares have surged from ₹2 discount to the premium of ₹35 in just two days. They said that ₹17 premium is an indication that grey market is expecting 'marginal listing gain' from the public issue.

