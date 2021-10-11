Aditya Birla AMC makes a tepid debut

The IPO, which is a pure offer for sale by joint venture partners Aditya Birla Capital Ltd and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc, will be priced at ₹695-712 per share. The two shareholders are selling a total of 38.87 million shares. The offer for sale comprises the sale of up to 2.85 million shares by Aditya Birla Capital and up to 36.02 million shares by Sun Life.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}