Aditya Birla Capital on uptrend after subsidiary merger, 33% upside seen at revised TP of ₹240; Time to buy?
Domestic brokerage firm JM Financials has reiterated its ‘buy’ rating on the Aditya Birla Group stock and sees a potential upside of 33 per cent at a revised target price of ₹240 in the 12 months from current levels.
Aditya Birla Capital (ABC) is set to merge with its wholly-owned subsidiary arm Aditya Birla Finance Ltd (ABFL) on which shares of the financial services company picked an uptrend rising almost four per cent to hit an intra day high of ₹190.65 earlier today. Domestic brokerage firm JM Financials has reiterated its ‘buy’ rating on the Aditya Birla Group stock and sees a potential upside of 33 per cent at a revised target price of ₹240 in the 12 months from current levels.
