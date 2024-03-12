Aditya Birla Capital (ABC) is set to merge with its wholly-owned subsidiary arm Aditya Birla Finance Ltd (ABFL) on which shares of the financial services company picked an uptrend rising almost four per cent to hit an intra day high of ₹190.65 earlier today. Domestic brokerage firm JM Financials has reiterated its ‘buy’ rating on the Aditya Birla Group stock and sees a potential upside of 33 per cent at a revised target price of ₹240 in the 12 months from current levels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The brokerage has raised its TP on the stock by 9.1 per cent compared to its earlier target of ₹220 saying that the subsidiary merger will be a positive for the holding company. The merger deal will help the unlisted subsidiary ABFL to skip the public-listing requirement ordered by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Aditya Birla Capital merger with Aditya Birla Finance ABFL is among the 15 upper-layer non-bank lenders mandated by the RBI to go public by September 2025. A merger with the listed parent averts the need for the subsidiary to be separately listed. Besides, ABC also said that the proposed merger will simplify the group's structure and transform it into an operating non-banking finance company (NBFC) from a holding company, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It will also consolidate business and operational synergies, and reduce regulatory complexities. “The proposed amalgamation will create a strong capital base for Aditya Birla Capital to grow its business and participate in India’s growth story, successfully fulfilling its commitment to empower the financial aspirations of millions of Indians," Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, said in a statement.

Birla added that the financial services sector is the bedrock of India’s growth story. “Our financial services business has scaled smartly to emerge as a core growth engine for the Aditya Birla Group," he said. ABC said that that the amalgamation is subject to regulatory approvals. Following the merger, ABFL will be dissolved without being hurt.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!