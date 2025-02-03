Q3 Results: Aditya Birla Capital Ltd consolidated reported net [profit for the quarter ending December 2024 at ₹708 crore declined 4% compared to ₹735.78 crore recorded by Aditya Birla Capital in the December 2023 quarter.

Aditya Birla Capital consolidated income from operations at ₹9381.35 crore during the October - December 2024 period however improved 9.09% compared to ₹8398.94 Crore recorded during October-December 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Capital said that its consolidated revenue grew by 10% year-on-year to ₹10,949 crore in Q3 FY25.

Aditya Birla Capital Q3 segmental key highlights The overall lending portfolio (NBFC and HFC) grew by 27% year-on-year and 6% sequentially to ` ₹1,46,151 crore as on December 31, 2024.

The NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Company) assets under management or AUM stood at ₹1.19 lakh crore which grew 21% y-o-y and 4% sequentially

The Housing Finance Company or HFC AUM: at ₹26,714 crore grew 62% y-o-y and 15% sequentially

The Mutual fund quarterly average AUM at ₹3,83,911 crore improved 23% y-o-y

The total AUM (AMC, life insurance and health insurance) grew by 23% year on-year to ₹5,03,377 crore as on December 31, 2024. . Health insurance gross written premium at ₹3,337 crore in 9M FY25 grew 39% y-o-y.

The total premium (life insurance and health insurance) grew by 27% year-on-year to ₹16,942 crore in 9M FY25 (April - December 2024) . The company said that the Life insurance individual first year premium at ₹2,595 crore in first nine months of FY25 grew 31% y-o-y

Udyog Plus, B2B platform for MSMEs has crossed ₹3,300 crore AUM till date, as per Aditya Birla Capital. It highlighted that It continues to scale up quite well with more than 2.2 million registrations. The Company is also seeing an increased adoption from its existing customers.

Aditya Birla Capital share price movement Aditya Birla Capital share price closed at ₹172.10 on the BSE down 2.58% on Monday. Aditya Birla Capital share price however dipped more than 4% during intraday trades post results before recovering