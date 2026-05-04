Aditya Birla Capital Q4 Results: Profit rises 31% YoY to ₹1,129 crore

Aditya Birla Capital Q4 Results: Aditya Birla Capital on Monday, 4 May, reported 30.6% increase in consolidated net profit at ₹1,129.16 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026.

The financial services arm of Aditya Birla Group earned a net profit of ₹864.60 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Total income rose to ₹13,475.74 crore during the quarter under review from ₹12,238.92 crore a year ago, Aditya Birla Capital said in a regulatory filing.

Net interest income (NII) for the quarter increased by 27.4%, reaching ₹2,415 crore compared to ₹1,896 crore during the same period last year.

In an exchange filing, the company reported steady growth across its key financial metrics. Consolidated revenue rose 12% year-on-year to ₹15,877 crore in Q4 FY26 and increased 14% to ₹53,871 crore for FY26 as a whole.

The overall lending portfolio, covering NBFC and HFC businesses, expanded 32% year-on-year and 9% sequentially to ₹2,07,368 crore as of 31 March 2026. Meanwhile, total assets under management (across AMC, life insurance, and health insurance) grew 16% year-on-year to ₹5,91,343 crore.

In the insurance segment, the individual first-year life insurance premium climbed 15% year-on-year to ₹4,725 crore in FY26, while the health insurance gross written premium surged 39% to ₹6,855 crore during the same period, reflecting strong momentum across verticals.

The company mentioned in its filing that its strategy for digital and physical expansion is gaining significant momentum across various platforms and regions.

It emphasised that its direct-to-consumer platform, ABCD, offers a wide range of products and services, including payments, loans, insurance, and investments. The platform has become an essential tool for acquiring new customers, having onboarded approximately 1.1 crore customers by March 31, 2026.

Additionally, the company reported impressive growth in its MSME-focused B2B platform, Udyog Plus, which offers a fully digital, paperless process for business loans, supply chain financing, and related services. This platform has achieved 24 lakh registrations and has reached an AUM of ₹5,814 crore.

The board approves a borrowing plan of ₹ 2 lakh crore Aditya Birla Capital announced that its board has given the green light to raise funds through debt instruments, such as non-convertible debentures (NCDs), in one or more phases, subject to shareholder approval. The firm indicated that the planned issuances will stay within an increased overall borrowing ceiling of ₹2,00,000 crore, up from the previous ₹1,65,000 crore, with outstanding NCDs at any time limited within sub-limits approved by the board.

The offerings consist of listed secured non-convertible debentures totalling up to ₹1,05,000 crore, unsecured non-convertible subordinated debentures (sub-debt) amounting to ₹10,000 crore, unlisted secured non-convertible debentures reaching ₹10,000 crore, perpetual debt instruments akin to non-convertible debentures capped at ₹5,000 crore, unsecured non-convertible debentures that are neither classified as perpetual nor sub-debt totalling ₹5,000 crore, and commercial papers of up to ₹30,000 crore.

Aditya Birla Capital share price today Aditya Birla Capital share price today fell over 1%. The stock opened at ₹346.75 apiece on the BSE and touched an intraday low of ₹340.85.

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, said Aditya Birla Capital was in strong traction in the morning session but later lost momentum and is now trading flat with marginal gains.

He noted that while the stock remains in a broader uptrend, it has recently tested its all-time high of ₹368 (with today’s high at ₹360). According to him, a decisive breakout above this key resistance level will be crucial to extend the positive momentum, and in such a scenario, the stock could potentially move towards the ₹400 mark.

On the downside, he added that a cluster of key moving averages in the ₹335– ₹340 range is expected to act as immediate support and a crucial level to watch for near-term price action.

Also Read | Bajaj Finance vs Jio Financial Services: Which stock to buy after Q4FY26 results