Aditya Birla Capital share price can double in three years, says Macquarie; stock jumps 9% to hit 52-week high
Macquarie has set Aditya Birla Capital share price target at ₹230 for the next 12 months, implying an upside potential of over 26%, and is its top pick among NBFCs. The brokerage also said that the stock has the potential to double in three years.
Aditya Birla Capital share price jumped over 9% to hit a 52-week high of ₹199.55 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday after global brokerage firm Macquarie initiated coverage on the stock with an ‘Outperform’ rating.
