Aditya Birla Capital share price jumps 11% a day after Q3 result; Motilal Oswal sees a 32% upside
Aditya Birla Capital share price surged 11 per cent, a day after reporting Q3FY24 results, with consolidated revenue rising 29 per cent YoY and profit after tax jumping 39 per cent YoY.
Aditya Birla Capital share price surged as much as 11 per cent in intraday trade on BSE on Friday, February 2, a day after the company reported its December quarter scorecard. Aditya Birla Capital share price opened at ₹169 against the previous close of ₹167 and jumped 11 per cent to the intraday high of ₹185.35. Around 12:45 pm, the stock was 8.80 per cent up at ₹181.70 on the BSE.
