Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail to raise 500 Cr via NCDs

Based on the outlook for the next financial year, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) said in its annual report that “The next fiscal is going to be a race to normalcy for the industry with re-invigorated market sentiments. Your Company is looking at the new fiscal with cautious optimism around markets and consumer preferences. The Indian economy is headed towards a steady recovery, glimpses of which was evident during the festive season of FY22. As vaccination drives progress throughout the country, consumers are expected to get back to shopping with renewed confidence. As mobility picks up, the demand for categories including formals, occasion wear, festive wear and accessories will recover. For long term, India remains on a strong valve creation path considering the underlying growth drivers like favourable demographics, increasing per capita & disposable income and growing consumption. With a digitally and structurally transformed business, your Company is on a growth trajectory to make the most of post-pandemic opportunities. Your Company's capital structure has undergone a significant change, and the balance sheet has been further strengthened; giving it the necessary foundation to support the ambitious growth plans that it chases. A strong and healthy balance sheet with a diverse and well-executed portfolio play will enable your Company to position itself as a leader across all fashion and lifestyle Segments, ranging from value, premium to luxury brands,"