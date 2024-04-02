Aditya Birla Fashion upper circuit: Aditya Birla Fashion shares jump 15% on proposed demerger of Madura Fashion
Aditya Birla Fashion upper circuit: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) said it is evaluating the vertical demerger of Madura Fashion & Lifestyle business from itself into a separate listed company.
Aditya Birla Fashion shares were locked in 15% upper circuit on Tuesday after the company announced the plan for the demerger of Madura Fashion & Lifestyle business from itself into a separate listed entity. Aditya Birla Fashion share price jumped to a high of ₹243.45 apiece on the BSE.
