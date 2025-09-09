Huge ambitions, strong tailwinds: Can this new fashion stock turn showstopper?
Madhvendra 7 min read 09 Sept 2025, 01:50 pm IST
Summary
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands stock has a rich valuation, but a revival in demand from GST and income tax cuts could justify the premium.
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd (ABLBL), the newly listed arm of the Aditya Birla Group, was born from the demerger of the lifestyle brands business from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail. Home to marquee brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, and Peter England, the company currently operates around 3,230 stores, giving it one of the widest retail footprints in India.
