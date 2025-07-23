Aditya Birla Real Estate share price tanks over 6% after company posts net loss in Q1FY26

Aditya Birla Real Estate share price declined over 6% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q1 results with a consolidated net loss. Aditya Birla Real Estate shares dropped as much as 6.74% to ₹1,991.05 apiece on the BSE.

Aditya Birla Real Estate (ABREL) reported a consolidated net loss of ₹27.08 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal, as against a net profit of ₹17.35 crore in the year-ago period. However, the company’ net loss in the April-June quarter narrowed from the loss of ₹135.20 crore posted in the March 2025 quarter.

The company’s total revenue in Q1FY26 declined 57% to ₹157.41 crore from ₹365.24 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

During the first quarter of 2025-26 fiscal, ABREL posted a net loss of ₹47.30 crore from continued operations while it clocked a profit of ₹20.22 crore from the discontinued operations.

Aditya Birla Real Estate, formerly known as Century Textiles & Industries Ltd, has recently sold its pulp and paper business.

Fundraising Aditya Birla Real Estate has also announced raising of funds up to ₹1,500 crore, in one or more tranches, by way of availing secured or unsecured Rupee Term Loan within the borrowing limits approved by the shareholders.

The fundraising is done to refinance the existing debts of the company taken for capex use of Century Pulp and Paper division of the Company (CPP) and release of charges or encumbrances created on the assets of CPP for such loans, in view of the proposed sale of CPP division of the Company to ITC, Aditya Birla Real Estate said in a regulatory filing on July 23.

Aditya Birla Real Estate Share Price Performance Aditya Birla Real Estate share price has dropped 16% in one month, but the stock has risen 5% in the past six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Aditya Birla Real Estate shares have declined 20%, while it has fallen 8% in one year.

Despite recent weakness, the real estate stock has delivered robust long-term returns — surging 150% over a three-year period and delivering multibagger gains of 560% in the last five years.

At 2:30 PM, Aditya Birla Real Estate share price was trading 5.95% lower at ₹2,008.00 apiece on the BSE.