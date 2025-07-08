Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC declares date to announce Q1 results 2025. Details here.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC share price rose 1.3 per cent higher in Tuesday's trading session after the company announced that it will release its first quarter results for FY26 on Thursday, July 26.

The stock opened at ₹819.45 on July 8, as compared to ₹812.75 apiece on Monday.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q1 results FY26 details In an exchange filing dated July 8, the company said that the board will meet to consider and approve financial results for the June quarter 2025 on Thursday, July 26.

“ We wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited (“the Company”) is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 24, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025,” the company said in the filing.

The company further informed the exchanges that the the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed for all Designated Persons (including their immediate relatives) from July 1, 2025 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of the Financials Results i.e. upto July 26, 2025 (both days inclusive).

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q4 results 2025 highlights Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company (AMC) posted a 9.4 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit for the March quarter, reaching ₹228 crore compared to ₹208.4 crore in the same period last year. Revenue rose 17.3 per cent to ₹429 crore from ₹365.6 crore.

Operating profit jumped 21 per cent to ₹2.3 billion, while profit before tax rose 14 per cent to ₹3.1 billion.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the board has proposed a dividend of ₹24 per equity share with a face value of ₹5.