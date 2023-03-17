Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC declares interim dividend, record date fixed

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC one of the top asset managers in India served more than 8.01 million investor folios for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, with a pan-India presence across 290+ locations and a total AUM of more than Rs. 2,930 billion. The company has declared an interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 for its eligible shareholders.

“In compliance with the Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, March 16, 2023 have inter-alia, considered and approved, the payment of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2022-23 at a rate of ₹5 per equity share of face value of ₹5 each. As already intimated to the Stock exchanges vide our letter dated March 10, 2023, the record date for the purpose of ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for the payment of the Interim Dividend is Friday, March 24, 2023. The Interim Dividend shall be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before April 10, 2023," said Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

For the quarter ended December 2022, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC recorded an 11% drop in profit after tax (PAT), to ₹166.3 crore, compared to a PAT of ₹186.2 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Its total sales rose from ₹353 crore in Q3FY22 to ₹363.17 crore in Q3FY23. With an average quarterly asset under management of ₹2.82 lakh crore, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is India's fourth-largest asset management firm of India.

The shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC closed today on the NSE at ₹359.45 apiece level, up by 0.79% from the previous close of ₹356.65. The stock recorded a total volume of 1,51,690 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 75,881 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 28.46% and on a YTD basis, it has fallen 21.29% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹560.00 on (22-Apr-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹353.55 on (16-Mar-2023).

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has announced an equity dividend of 229.00% at a face value of ₹5, or ₹11.45 per share, for the fiscal year ended March 2022. The dividend yield at the current share price of ₹359.45 is 3.18%. According to Trendlyne's statistics, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. has announced three dividends since November 3, 2021, and throughout the last 12 months, an equity dividend of ₹5.85 per share has been declared. This generates a dividend yield of 1.63% at the current share price of ₹359.45.

