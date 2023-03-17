Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC declares interim dividend, record date fixed

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC declares interim dividend, record date fixed2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 08:36 PM IST
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC one of the top asset managers in India served more than 8.01 million investor folios for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, with a pan-India presence across 290+ locations and a total AUM of more than Rs. 2,930 billion. The company has declared an interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 for its eligible shareholders.
