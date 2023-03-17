Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC declares interim dividend, record date fixed

“In compliance with the Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, March 16, 2023 have inter-alia, considered and approved, the payment of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2022-23 at a rate of ₹5 per equity share of face value of ₹5 each. As already intimated to the Stock exchanges vide our letter dated March 10, 2023, the record date for the purpose of ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for the payment of the Interim Dividend is Friday, March 24, 2023. The Interim Dividend shall be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before April 10, 2023," said Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.