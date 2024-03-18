Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC promoters to sell up to 11.47% stake via OFS
Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments have granted approval today, March 18, for the sale of a maximum of 2.01 crore shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC. This sale represents 7 percent of the company's issued and paid-up equity share capital.
