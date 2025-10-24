Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q2 results: Profit remains flat at ₹241 crore; revenue rises 9%

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, part of Aditya Birla Capital, on Friday reported a flat growth in profit after tax at ₹241.3 crore for the three months ended September 2025.

The asset management firm had posted a profit after tax of ₹242.4 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (ABSL AMC) said in a stock exchange filing.

The company's revenue from operations rose 9 per cent to ₹461.3 crore in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal (FY26) from ₹424.2 crore in the year-ago period.

ABSL AMC's assets under management stood at ₹4.25 lakh crore at the end of September 2025, a growth of 11 per cent.

H1 FY26 Performance For the first half of FY26, the company reported a PAT of ₹518.4 crore, reflecting an 8 per cent growth compared to the same period of the last year.

Its revenue from operations increased 12 per cent to ₹909 crore.