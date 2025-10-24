Mint Market
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q2 results: Profit remains flat at ₹241 crore; revenue rises 9%

The company's revenue from operations rose 9 per cent to 461.3 crore in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal (FY26) from 424.2 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI
Published24 Oct 2025, 05:44 PM IST
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, part of Aditya Birla Capital, on Friday reported a flat growth in profit after tax at 241.3 crore for the three months ended September 2025.

The asset management firm had posted a profit after tax of 242.4 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (ABSL AMC) said in a stock exchange filing.

The company's revenue from operations rose 9 per cent to 461.3 crore in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal (FY26) from 424.2 crore in the year-ago period.

ABSL AMC's assets under management stood at 4.25 lakh crore at the end of September 2025, a growth of 11 per cent.

H1 FY26 Performance

For the first half of FY26, the company reported a PAT of 518.4 crore, reflecting an 8 per cent growth compared to the same period of the last year.

Its revenue from operations increased 12 per cent to 909 crore.

Shares of the asset management company were trading 2 per cent lower at 834.35 on the BSE in the afternoon trade.

Q2 ResultsAditya Birla Sun Life AMCIndian Stock Market
