This newly listed stock could rally over 70% as Centrum Broking sees upside

Aditya Birla Sun Life shares made stock market debut last month.
1 min read . 01:54 PM IST Livemint

  • The brokerage's Buy rating on the newly listed stock, that made its debut last month, comes with a target price implying a potential upside of over 70% from current level

Brokerage house Centrum has initiated coverage on Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (ABSL AMC) with a Buy rating as the AMC space, being a fee-based capital-light model, looks attractive given its growth prospects, equity market buoyancy, and expanding investor base andABSL AMC could be a key beneficiary, given that it is the fourth-largest player.

The brokerage's Buy rating on the newly listed stock, that made its market debut last month, comes with a target price of 1,000 per share, implying a forecast return or potential upside of over 65% from current level of 575. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, is a joint venture between the Aditya Birla Group and Sun Life Financial Inc of Canada.

“Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has seen superior operating performance that resulted in attractive returns, with core RoAAuM at 17-20bp and core RoE at 35-40%. Strong debt franchise and a sizable SIP presence remain key strengths," the brokerage note stated.

ABSL AMC’s debt performance has been superior, driven by robust underwriting capability, risk management, and macroeconomic research. Internal risk management ensures that risk associated with duration and credit is managed aptly. The company was able to manage the credit crises effectively, Centrum highlighted.

“The company has outperformed listed peers on core profitability over FY17-H1FY22, driven by aggressive focus on cost control. Over the same timeframe, decline in yields was lower but that was more than offset by cost reduction. Based on AAuM, yield contraction for ABSL AMC was the least among listed peers while cost decline was healthy, leading to consistent improvement in operating profitability. On the other opex side, focus is on merging branches, which would ultimately reduce rent expenditure and improve cost efficiency," it added.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

