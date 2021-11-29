This newly listed stock could rally over 70% as Centrum Broking sees upside

“The company has outperformed listed peers on core profitability over FY17-H1FY22, driven by aggressive focus on cost control. Over the same timeframe, decline in yields was lower but that was more than offset by cost reduction. Based on AAuM, yield contraction for ABSL AMC was the least among listed peers while cost decline was healthy, leading to consistent improvement in operating profitability. On the other opex side, focus is on merging branches, which would ultimately reduce rent expenditure and improve cost efficiency," it added.